CurveRemoveByName

Exclui a curva segundo o nome especificado.

bool  CurveRemoveByName(
   const string  name      // nome da curva
   )

Parâmetros

nome

[in]  Nome da curva a ser excluída.

Valor de retorno

true – no caso de sucesso, caso contrário – false.