MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCGraphicCurveRemoveByName 

CurveRemoveByName

指定された名前を持つ曲線を削除します。

bool  CurveRemoveByName(
  const string  name      // 曲線名
  ）

パラメータ

name

[in]  削除される曲線の名前

戻り値

成功の場合はtrue、それ以外の場合はfalse