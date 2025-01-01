DokumentationKategorien
Löscht eine Kurve nach dem angegebenen Namen.

bool  CurveRemoveByName(
   const string  name      // Name der Kurve
   )

Parameter

name

[in]  Name der Kurve, die gelöscht werden muss.

Rückgabewert

true — wenn erfolgreich, andernfalls — false.