文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库科学图表CGraphicCurveRemoveByName 

CurveRemoveByName

通过指定名称删除曲线。

bool  CurveRemoveByName(
   const string  name      // 曲线名称
   )

参数

name

[in]  将被删除的曲线名称。

返回值

true ― 成功，否则 ― false。