MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafici ScientificiCGraphicCurvePlot 

CurvePlot

Visualizza la curva creata in precedenza con un indice specificato.

bool  CurvePlot(
   const int  index      // indice(index)
   )

Parametri

index

[in]  Indice della Curva

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, altrimenti - false.