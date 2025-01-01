DocumentationSections
CurvePlot

Affiche la courbe avec l'indice spécifié créé précédemment.

bool  CurvePlot(
   const int  index      // indice
   )

Paramètres

index

[in]  Indice de la courbe

Valeur de Retour

true - en cas de succès, sinon - false.