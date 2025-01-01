DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekWissenschaftliche GrafikenCGraphicCurvePlot 

CurvePlot

Zeigt eine früher erstellte Kurve mit einem angegebenen Index an.

bool  CurvePlot(
   const int  index      // Index
   )

Parameter

index

[in]  Index der Kurve

Rückgabewert

Wenn erfolgreich - true, wenn nicht - false.