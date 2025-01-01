DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoGráficos científicosCGraphicCurvePlot 

CurvePlot

Desenha uma curva previamente criada de acordo com o índice.

bool  CurvePlot(
   const int  index      // índice
   )

Parâmetros

index

[in] Índice da curva

Valor de retorno

true no caso de sucesso, caso contrário false.