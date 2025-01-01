MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCGraphicCurvePlot
- Create
- Destroy
- Update
- ChartObjectName
- ResourceName
- XAxis
- YAxis
- GapSize
- BackgroundColor
- BackgroundMain
- BackgroundMainSize
- BackgroundMainColor
- BackgroundSub
- BackgroundSubSize
- BackgroundSubColor
- GridLineColor
- GridBackgroundColor
- GridCircleRadius
- GridCircleColor
- GridHasCircle
- GridAxisLineColor
- HistoryNameWidth
- HistoryNameSize
- HistorySymbolSize
- TextAdd
- LineAdd
- CurveAdd
- CurvePlot
- CurvePlotAll
- CurveGetByIndex
- CurveGetByName
- CurvesTotal
- CurveRemoveByName
- CurveRemoveByIndex
- MarksToAxisAdd
- MajorMarkSize
- FontSet
- FontGet
- Attach
- CalculateMaxMinValues
- Height
- IndentDown
- IndentLeft
- IndentRight
- IndentUp
- Redraw
- ResetParameters
- ScaleX
- ScaleY
- SetDefaultParameters
- Width
CurvePlot
지정한 인덱스로 이전에 작성된 곡선을 표시.
|
bool CurvePlot(
매개변수
인덱스
[in] 곡선 인덱스
값 반환
성공하면 true, 실패하면 false.