CurvePlot

지정한 인덱스로 이전에 작성된 곡선을 표시.

bool  CurvePlot(
   const int  index      // 인덱스
  \)

매개변수

인덱스

[in]  곡선 인덱스

값 반환

성공하면 true, 실패하면 false.