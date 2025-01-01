ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCGraphicCurvePlot 

CurvePlot

以前作成され指定されたインデックスを持つ曲線を表示します。

bool  CurvePlot(
  const int  index      // インデックス
  )

パラメータ

index

[in]  曲線のインデックス。

戻り値

成功した場合はtrue、そうでなければfalse。