DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarGráficos científicosCGraphicCurvePlot 

CurvePlot

Representa una curva creada con anterioridad con el índice establecido.

bool  CurvePlot(
   const int  index      // índice
   )

Parámetros

index

[in]  Índice de la curva

Valor devuelto

true en caso de éxito, de lo contrario, false.