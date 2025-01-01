ДокументацияРазделы
Отображает ранее созданную кривую с заданным индексом.

bool  CurvePlot(
   const int  index      // индекс
   )

Параметры

index

[in]  Индекс кривой

Возвращаемое значение

true в случае удачи, иначе false.