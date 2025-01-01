文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库科学图表CGraphicCurvePlot 

CurvePlot

通过索引显示之前创建的曲线。

bool  CurvePlot(
   const int  index      // 索引
   )

参数

index

[in]  曲线索引

返回值

true - 成功，否则 - false。