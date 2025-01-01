DocumentaçãoSeções
Obtém a curva no índice especificado.

CCurve*  CurveGetByIndex(
   const int  index      // índice da curva
   )

Parâmetros

index

[in]  Índice da curva.

Valor de retorno

Ponteiro para a curva no índice definido.