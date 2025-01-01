문서화섹션
CurveGetByIndex

지정된 곡선에 대한 포인터.

CCurve*  CurveGetByIndex(
   const int  index      // 곡선 인덱스
  \)

매개변수

인덱스

[in]  곡선 인덱스.

값 반환

지정된 인덱스가 있는 곡선에 대한 포인터.