ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCGraphicCurveGetByIndex 

CurveGetByIndex

指定されたインデックスで曲線を取得します。

CCurve*  CurveGetByIndex(
  const int  index      // 曲線のインデックス
  )

パラメータ

index

[in]  曲線のインデックス。

戻り値

指定されたインデックスをもつ曲線へのポインタ。