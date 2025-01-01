DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafici ScientificiCGraphicCurveGetByIndex 

CurveGetByIndex

Ottiene la curva da un indice specificato.

CCurve*  CurveGetByIndex(
   const int  index      // indice della curva
   )

Parametri

index

[in]  Indice della curva.

Valore di ritorno

Puntatore alla curva con un indice specificato.