MQL5 Reference Standard Library Scientific Charts CGraphic CurveGetByIndex 

CurveGetByIndex

Gets the curve by a specified index.

CCurve*  CurveGetByIndex(
   const int  index      // curve index
   )

Parameters

index

[in]  Curve index.

Return Value

Pointer to the curve with a specified index.