Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques ScientifiquesCGraphicCurveGetByIndex 

CurveGetByIndex

Retourne la courbe par un indice spécifié.

CCurve*  CurveGetByIndex(
   const int  index      // indice de la courbe
   )

Paramètres

index

[in]  Indice de la courbe.

Valeur de Retour

Pointeur vers la courbe avec l'indice spécifié.