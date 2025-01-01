DokumentationKategorien
CurveGetByIndex

Erhält eine Kurve nach dem angegebenen Index.

CCurve*  CurveGetByIndex(
   const int  index      // Index der Kurve
   )

Parameter

index

[in]  Index der Kurve.

Rückgabewert

Bezeichner auf die Kurve mit einem angegebenen Index.