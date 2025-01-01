DocumentaciónSecciones
CurveGetByIndex

Obtiene una curva según el índice establecido.

CCurve*  CurveGetByIndex(
   const int  index      // índice de la curva
   )

Parámetros

index

[in]  Índice de la curva.

Valor devuelto

Puntero a la curva con el índice establecido.