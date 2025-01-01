DocumentationSections
CGraphicBackgroundMainColor 

BackgroundMainColor (méthode Get)

Retourne la couleur de l'en-tête.

color  BackgroundMainColor()

Valeur de Retour

Couleur de l'en-tête.

BackgroundMainColor (méthode Set)

Définit la couleur de l'en-tête.

void  BackgroundMainColor(
   const color  clr      // couleur de l'en-tête
   )

Paramètres

clr

[in]  Couleur de l'en-tête.