BackgroundMainColor (Get-Methode)

Liefert die Farbe der Überschrift.

color  BackgroundMainColor()

Rückgabewert

Farbe der Überschrift.

BackgroundMainColor (Set-Methode)

Setzt die Farbe der Überschrift.

void  BackgroundMainColor(
   const color  clr      // Farbe der Überschrift
   )

Parameter

clr

[in]  Farbe der Überschrift.