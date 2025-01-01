DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryScientific ChartsCGraphicBackgroundMainColor 

BackgroundMainColor (Get method)

Returns the header color.

color  BackgroundMainColor()

Return Value

Header color.

BackgroundMainColor (Set method)

Sets the header color.

void  BackgroundMainColor(
   const color  clr      // header color
   )

Parameters

clr

[in]  Header color.