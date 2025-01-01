文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库科学图表CGraphicBackgroundMainColor 

BackgroundMainColor（获得方法）

返回标题颜色。

color  BackgroundMainColor()

返回值

标题颜色。

BackgroundMainColor（设置方法）

设置标题颜色。

void  BackgroundMainColor(
   const color  clr      // 标题颜色
   )

参数

clr

[in]  标题颜色。