BackgroundMainColor (Metodo Get)

Restituisce il colore dell' intestazione.

color  BackgroundMainColor()

Valore di ritorno

Colore dell'intestazione(header).

BackgroundMainColor (Metodo Set)

Imposta il colore dell header.

void  BackgroundMainColor(
   const color  clr      // colore dell header
   )

Parametri

clr

[in]  Colore dell Header.