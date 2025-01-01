DocumentaciónSecciones
BackgroundMainColor (método Get)

Devuelve el color del encabezamiento.

color  BackgroundMainColor()

Valor devuelto

Color del encabezamiento.

BackgroundMainColor (método Set)

Establece el color del encabezamiento.

void  BackgroundMainColor(
   const color  clr      // color del encabezamiento
   )

Parámetros

clr

[in]  Color del encabezamiento.