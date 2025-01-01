文档部分
BackgroundMain（获得方法）

返回图表标题

string  BackgroundMain()

 

BackgroundMain（设置方法）

设置图表标题文本。

void  BackgroundMain(
   const string  main      // 标题文本
   )

参数

main

[in]  图表标题文本