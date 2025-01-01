DokumentationKategorien
BackgroundMain (Get-Methode)

Liefert den Text der Überschrift eines Charts

string  BackgroundMain()

 

BackgroundMain (Set-Methode)

Setzt einen Text für die Überschrift.

void  BackgroundMain(
   const string  main      // Text der Überschrift
   )

Parameter

main

[in]  Text der Chart-Überschrift