BackgroundMain (método Get)

Retorna o texto do cabeçalho do gráfico

string  BackgroundMain()

 

BackgroundMain (método Set)

Define o texto do cabeçalho do gráfico.

void  BackgroundMain(
   const string  main      // texto do cabeçalho
   )

Parâmetros

main

[in]  Texto do cabeçalho do gráfico