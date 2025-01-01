ドキュメントセクション
BackgroundMain （Getメソッド）

チャートヘッダーを返します。

string  BackgroundMain()

 

BackgroundMain （Setメソッド）

チャートのヘッダーテキストを設定します。

void  BackgroundMain(
  const string  main      // ヘッダーテキスト
  )

パラメータ

main

[in]  チャートのヘッダーテキスト。