BackgroundMain (Get method)

차트 헤더 반환

string  BackgroundMain()

 

BackgroundMain (Set method)

차트 헤더 텍스트 설정.

void  BackgroundMain(
   const string  main      // 헤더 텍스트
  \)

매개변수

main

[in]  차트 헤더 텍스트