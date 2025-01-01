DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarGráficos científicosCGraphicBackgroundMain 

BackgroundMain (método Get)

Devuelve el texto del encabezamiento del gráfico

string  BackgroundMain()

 

BackgroundMain (método Set)

Establece el texto del encabezamiento del gráfico.

void  BackgroundMain(
   const string  main      // texto del encabezamiento
   )

Parámetros

main

[in]  Texto del encabezamiento del gráfico