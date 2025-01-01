DocumentazioneSezioni
BackgroundMain (Metodo Get)

Restituisce un header del chart

string  BackgroundMain()

 

BackgroundMain (Metodo Set)

Imposta un testo di intestazione del chart.

void  BackgroundMain(
   const string  main      // testo dell'header(intestazione)
   )

Parametri

main

[in]  Testo dell header del chart