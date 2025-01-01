DocumentationSections
BackgroundMain (méthode Get)

Retourne l'en-tête d'un graphique

string  BackgroundMain()

 

BackgroundMain (méthode Set)

Définit le texte d'un header du graphique.

void  BackgroundMain(
   const string  main      // texte de l'en-tête
   )

Paramètres

main

[in]  Texte de l'en-tête d'un graphique