Move 

Move

Performs absolute displacement of a control.

void  Move(
   const int  x,     // x coordinate
   const int  y      // y coordinate
   )

Parameters

x

[in]  New X coordinate of the upper-left point.

y

[in]  New Y coordinate of the upper-left point.

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false.