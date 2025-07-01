[Power Volume Candle] - Indicator to see the comparison of bullish and bearish volume



Volume comparison indicator on candlestick, by calculating the volume value of the specified candle history to determine the percentage of volume strength. calculates the percentage comparison of each time frame displayed on 1 screen.

Note: indicators are decision aids, and not final results.

Improve the quality of decisions with the assistance of an Indicator that automatically calculates the strength of Bullish and Bearish Candle Volume.

How it works: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143030/comments?source=Site+Market+Product+From+Author#comment_57845496





Indicator Features:



Multi Time Frame in 1 Chart.

Candle History can be adjusted.

Usefulness:

