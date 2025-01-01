DocumentaçãoSeções
ScaleY

Dimensiona o valor no eixo Y.

virtual int  ScaleY(
   double  y      // valor do eixo y
   )

Parâmetros

y

[in]  Valore real do eixo Y.

Valor de retorno

Valor em pixels.

Observação

Dimensiona o valor real em os pixels para exibição no gráfico.