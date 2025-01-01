DocumentaçãoSeções
CurvesTotal

Retorna o número de curvas para um determinado gráfico.

int  CurvesTotal()

Valor de retorno

Número de curvas.

Observação

São consideradas todas as curvas que pertencem a este gráfico, independentemente de seu estilo de desenho e visibilidade.