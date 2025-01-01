文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库自定义图形CCanvasCreate 

创建

创建一个图形资源，未与图表对象绑定。

virtual bool  Create(
   const string       name,                                 // 名称
   const int          width,                                // 宽度
   const int          height,                               // 高度
   ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT  clrfmt=COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA      // 格式
   );

参数

name

[输入]  图形资源名称的前缀。在创建过程中资源名称通过添加一个伪随机字符串生成。

width

[输入]  宽度 (沿 X 轴尺寸), 单位为像素。

height

[输入]  高度 (沿 Y 轴尺寸), 单位为像素。

clrfmt=COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA

[输入]  颜色处理方法。参阅 ResourceCreate() 函数描述来了解更多关于颜色处理的方法。

返回值

true - 如果成功, 否则 - false