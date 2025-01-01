- Attach
创建
创建一个图形资源，未与图表对象绑定。
|
virtual bool Create(
参数
name
[输入] 图形资源名称的前缀。在创建过程中资源名称通过添加一个伪随机字符串生成。
width
[输入] 宽度 (沿 X 轴尺寸), 单位为像素。
height
[输入] 高度 (沿 Y 轴尺寸), 单位为像素。
clrfmt=COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA
[输入] 颜色处理方法。参阅 ResourceCreate() 函数描述来了解更多关于颜色处理的方法。
返回值
true - 如果成功, 否则 - false