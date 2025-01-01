ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ数学統計サブ関数MathRound 

MathRound

倍精度浮動小数点数またはそのような数値の配列を指定された小数点以下桁数に丸めます。

倍精度浮動小数点数を指定された小数点以下桁数に丸めるバージョン：

double  MathRound(
  const double  x,          // 数値
  const int      digits     // 小数点以下桁数
  )

戻り値

桁数に等しい小数点以下の桁数がdigitsに等しい、xパラメータに最も近い数値

倍精度浮動小数点数の配列を指定された小数点以下桁数に丸めるバージョン。結果は新しい配列に出力されます。

bool  MathRound(
  const double&  array[],    // 値の配列
  int            digits,    // 小数点以下桁数
  double&        result[]   // 結果の配列
  )

戻り値

成功の場合は true、それ以外の場合は false。

bool  MathRound(
  double&        array[],    // 値の配列
  int            digits     // 小数点以下桁数
  )

戻り値

成功の場合は true、それ以外の場合は false。

 

パラメータ

x

[in]  丸められる倍精度浮動小数点数 

digits

[in]  戻り値の小数点以下桁数

array[]

[in]  丸められる倍精度浮動小数点数の配列 

array[]

[out] 出力値の配列 

result[]

[out] 出力値の配列 