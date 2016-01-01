//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| NormalDistributionExample.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2016, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

//--- 正規分布を計算する関数をインクルードする

#include <Math\Stat\Normal.mqh>

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| スクリプトプログラム開始関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 正規分布のパラメータを設定する

double mu=5.0;

double sigma=1.0;

PrintFormat("Normal distribution with parameters mu=%G and sigma=%G, calculation examples:",mu,sigma);

//--- 間隔を設定する

double x1=mu-sigma;

double x2=mu+sigma;

//--- 確率計算のための変数

double cdf1,cdf2,probability;

//--- エラーコードを表す変数

int error_code1,error_code2;

//--- 分布関数の値を計算する

cdf1=MathCumulativeDistributionNormal(x1,mu,sigma,error_code1);

cdf2=MathCumulativeDistributionNormal(x2,mu,sigma,error_code2);

//--- エラーコードを確認する

if(error_code1==ERR_OK && error_code2==ERR_OK)

{

//--- 範囲内の確率変数の確率を計算する

probability=cdf2-cdf1;

//--- 結果を出力する

PrintFormat("1. Calculate probability of a random variable within the range of %.5f<x<%.5f",x1,x2);

PrintFormat(" Answer: Probability = %5.8f",probability);

}



//--- Find the value range of random variable x, corresponding to the 95% confidence level

probability=0.95; // 信頼確率を設定する

//--- 区間の境界での確率を設定する

double p1=(1.0-probability)*0.5;

double p2=probability+(1.0-probability)*0.5;

//--- 区間の境界を計算する

x1=MathQuantileNormal(p1,mu,sigma,error_code1);

x2=MathQuantileNormal(p2,mu,sigma,error_code2);

//--- エラーコードを確認する

if(error_code1==ERR_OK && error_code2==ERR_OK)

{

//--- 結果を出力する

PrintFormat("2. For confidence interval = %.2f, find the range of random variable",probability);

PrintFormat(" Answer: range is %5.8f <= x <=%5.8f",x1,x2);

}



PrintFormat("3. Compute the first 4 calculated and theoretical moments of the distribution");

//--- 乱数の配列を生成し、最初の4次のモーメントを計算し、理論値と比較する

int data_count=1000000; // 値の数を設定し、配列を準備する

double data[];

ArrayResize(data,data_count);

//--- 乱数値を生成して配列に格納する

for(int i=0; i<data_count; i++)

{

data[i]=MathRandomNormal(mu,sigma,error_code1);

}

//--- 計算に使われる初めの値のインデックスとデータ量を設定する

int start=0;

int count=data_count;

//--- 生成された値の最初の4次のモーメントを計算する

double mean=MathMean(data,start,count);

double variance=MathVariance(data,start,count);

double skewness=MathSkewness(data,start,count);

double kurtosis=MathKurtosis(data,start,count);

//--- 理論的モーメントを表す変数

double normal_mean=0;

double normal_variance=0;

double normal_skewness=0;

double normal_kurtosis=0;

//--- 計算されたモーメントの値を表示する

PrintFormat(" Mean Variance Skewness Kurtosis");

PrintFormat("Calculated %.10f %.10f %.10f %.10f",mean,variance,skewness,kurtosis);

//--- モーメントの理論値を計算し、得られた値と比較する

if(MathMomentsNormal(mu,sigma,normal_mean,normal_variance,normal_skewness,normal_kurtosis,error_code1))

{

PrintFormat("Theoretical %.10f %.10f %.10f %.10f",normal_mean,normal_variance,normal_skewness,normal_kurtosis);

PrintFormat("Difference %.10f %.10f %.10f %.10f",mean-normal_mean,variance-normal_variance,skewness-normal_skewness,kurtosis-normal_kurtosis);

}

}