統計ライブラリは、基本的な統計分布を扱う便利な方法を提供します。

このライブラリでは、配布ごとに5つの関数が用意されています。

  1. 確率密度の計算 - MathProbabilityDensityX()関数
  2. 確率の計算 – MathCumulativeDistributionX()関数
  3. 分布分位数の計算 – MathQuantileX()関数
  4. 指定された分布を持つ乱数の生成 – MathRandomX()関数
  5. 分布の理論的モーメントの計算 – MathMomentsX()関数

ライブラリは、個々の確率変数の計算に加えて、配列の同じ計算を実行する関数のオーバーロードも提供します。

 

例：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                    NormalDistributionExample.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2016, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link     "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- 正規分布を計算する関数をインクルードする
#include <Math\Stat\Normal.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| スクリプトプログラム開始関数                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
 {
//--- 正規分布のパラメータを設定する
  double mu=5.0;
  double sigma=1.0;
  PrintFormat("Normal distribution with parameters mu=%G and sigma=%G, calculation examples:",mu,sigma);
//--- 間隔を設定する
  double x1=mu-sigma;
  double x2=mu+sigma;
//--- 確率計算のための変数
  double cdf1,cdf2,probability;
//--- エラーコードを表す変数
  int error_code1,error_code2;
//--- 分布関数の値を計算する
  cdf1=MathCumulativeDistributionNormal(x1,mu,sigma,error_code1);
  cdf2=MathCumulativeDistributionNormal(x2,mu,sigma,error_code2);
//--- エラーコードを確認する
  if(error_code1==ERR_OK && error_code2==ERR_OK)
    {
    //--- 範囲内の確率変数の確率を計算する
     probability=cdf2-cdf1;
    //--- 結果を出力する
    PrintFormat("1. Calculate probability of a random variable within the range of %.5f<x<%.5f",x1,x2);
    PrintFormat("  Answer: Probability = %5.8f",probability);
    }
 
//--- Find the value range of random variable x, corresponding to the 95% confidence level
  probability=0.95; //  信頼確率を設定する
//--- 区間の境界での確率を設定する
  double p1=(1.0-probability)*0.5;
  double p2=probability+(1.0-probability)*0.5;
//--- 区間の境界を計算する
  x1=MathQuantileNormal(p1,mu,sigma,error_code1);
  x2=MathQuantileNormal(p2,mu,sigma,error_code2);
//--- エラーコードを確認する
  if(error_code1==ERR_OK && error_code2==ERR_OK)
    {
    //--- 結果を出力する
    PrintFormat("2. For confidence interval = %.2f, find the range of random variable",probability);
    PrintFormat("  Answer: range is  %5.8f <= x <=%5.8f",x1,x2);
    }
 
  PrintFormat("3. Compute the first 4 calculated and theoretical moments of the distribution");
//--- 乱数の配列を生成し、最初の4次のモーメントを計算し、理論値と比較する
  int data_count=1000000; // 値の数を設定し、配列を準備する
  double data[];
  ArrayResize(data,data_count);
//--- 乱数値を生成して配列に格納する
  for(int i=0; i<data_count; i++)
    {
     data[i]=MathRandomNormal(mu,sigma,error_code1);
    }
//--- 計算に使われる初めの値のインデックスとデータ量を設定する
  int start=0;
  int count=data_count;
//--- 生成された値の最初の4次のモーメントを計算する
  double mean=MathMean(data,start,count);
  double variance=MathVariance(data,start,count);
  double skewness=MathSkewness(data,start,count);
  double kurtosis=MathKurtosis(data,start,count);
//--- 理論的モーメントを表す変数
  double normal_mean=0;
  double normal_variance=0;
  double normal_skewness=0;
  double normal_kurtosis=0;
//--- 計算されたモーメントの値を表示する
  PrintFormat("            Mean           Variance          Skewness           Kurtosis");
  PrintFormat("Calculated  %.10f   %.10f      %.10f      %.10f",mean,variance,skewness,kurtosis);
//--- モーメントの理論値を計算し、得られた値と比較する
  if(MathMomentsNormal(mu,sigma,normal_mean,normal_variance,normal_skewness,normal_kurtosis,error_code1))
    {
    PrintFormat("Theoretical %.10f   %.10f      %.10f       %.10f",normal_mean,normal_variance,normal_skewness,normal_kurtosis);
    PrintFormat("Difference  %.10f   %.10f      %.10f       %.10f",mean-normal_mean,variance-normal_variance,skewness-normal_skewness,kurtosis-normal_kurtosis);
    }
 }

 