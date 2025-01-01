ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ数学統計サブ関数MathCorrelationPearson 

MathCorrelationPearson

ピアソンの相関係数を計算します。

実数配列を扱うためのバージョン：

bool  MathCorrelationPearson(
  const double&  array1[]// 1番目の値の配列
  const double&  array2[]// 2番目の値の配列/t5>
  double&        r         // 相関係数
  )

整数配列を扱うためのバージョン：

bool  MathCorrelationPearson(
  const int&    array1[]// 1番目の値の配列
  const int&    array2[]// 2番目の値の配列/t5>
  double&        r         // 相関係数
  )

パラメータ

array1[]

[in] 1番目の値の配列.

array2[]

[in] 2番目の値の配列

r

[out] 相関係数を格納するための変数

戻り値

成功の場合は true、それ以外の場合は false。