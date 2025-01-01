ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ数学統計サブ関数MathSinPi 

MathSinPi

配列要素のsin(pi*x) 関数の値を計算します。

新しい配列に結果を出力するバージョン：

bool  MathSinPi(
  const double&  array[]// 値の配列
  double&        result[]   // 結果の配列
  )

元の配列に結果を出力するバージョン：

bool  MathSinPi(
  double&        array[]   // 値の配列
  )

パラメータ

array[]

[in] 値の配列   

result[]

[out] 出力値の配列   

array[]

[out] 出力値の配列   

戻り値

成功の場合は true、それ以外の場合は false。