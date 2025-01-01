CChartObjectTrendByAngle

CChartObjectTrendByAngle è una classe per l'accesso semplificato alle proprietà dell'oggetto grafico "Trend Line by Angle" (Trend Line per Angolo).

Descrizione

La Classe CChartObjectTrendByAngle fornisce l'accesso alle proprietà dell'oggetto "Trend Line by Angle" .

Dichiarazione

class CChartObjectTrendByAngle : public CChartObjectTrend

Titolo

#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsLines.mqh>

Gerarchia di ereditarietà CObject CChartObject CChartObjectTrend CChartObjectTrendByAngle Discendenti diretti CChartObjectGannLine

I Metodi della Classe per Gruppi

Create Create Crea l'oggetto grafico "Trend Line by Angle" Proprietà Angle Ottiene/Imposta la proprietà "Angolo" Input/output virtual Type Metodo virtuale di identificazione

Metodi ereditati dalla classe CObject Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare Metodi ereditati dalla classe CChartObject ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint Metodi ereditati dalla classe CChartObjectTrend RayLeft, RayLeft, RayRight, RayRight, Create, Save, Load

Vedi anche

Tipi di oggetti, Oggetti grafici