DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardOggetti GraficiObjects LinesCChartObjectTrendByAngle 

CChartObjectTrendByAngle

CChartObjectTrendByAngle è una classe per l'accesso semplificato alle proprietà dell'oggetto grafico "Trend Line by Angle" (Trend Line per Angolo).

Descrizione

La Classe CChartObjectTrendByAngle fornisce l'accesso alle proprietà dell'oggetto "Trend Line by Angle" .

Dichiarazione

   class CChartObjectTrendByAngle : public CChartObjectTrend

Titolo

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsLines.mqh>

Gerarchia di ereditarietà

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectTrend

              CChartObjectTrendByAngle

Discendenti diretti

CChartObjectGannLine

I Metodi della Classe per Gruppi

Create

 

Create

Crea l'oggetto grafico "Trend Line by Angle"

Proprietà

 

Angle

Ottiene/Imposta la proprietà "Angolo"

Input/output

 

virtual Type

Metodo virtuale di identificazione

Metodi ereditati dalla classe CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

Metodi ereditati dalla classe CChartObject

ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint

Metodi ereditati dalla classe CChartObjectTrend

RayLeft, RayLeft, RayRight, RayRight, Create, Save, Load

 

Vedi anche

Tipi di oggetti, Oggetti grafici