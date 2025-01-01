문서화섹션
CChartObjectTrendByAngle

CChartObjectTrendByAngle은 "Trend Line by Angle" 그래픽 개체 속성에 대한 단순 액세스를 위한 클래스입니다.

Description

CChartObjectTrendByAngle 클래스는 "Trend Line by Angle" 개체 속성에 대한 액세스를 제공합니다.

Declaration

   class CChartObjectTrendByAngle : public CChartObjectTrend

Title

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsLines.mqh>

상속 계층

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectTrend

              CChartObjectTrendByAngle

직계 하위

CChartObjectGannLine

그룹별 클래스 메서드

Create

 

Create

"Trend Line by Angle" 그래픽 객체를 작성합니다.

Properties

 

Angle

"각도" 속성 가져오기/설정

입/출력

 

virtual Type

가상식별방법

클래스 CObject 에서 상속된 메서드

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

CChartObject 클래스에서 상속된 메서드

ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint

CChartObjectTrend 클래스로부터 상속된 메서드

RayLeft, RayLeft, RayRight, RayRight, Create, Save, Load

 

