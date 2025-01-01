DocumentaciónSecciones
CChartObjectVLine

La clase CChartObjectVLine facilita el acceso a las propiedades del objeto gráfico "Línea vertical".

Descripción

La clase CChartObjectVLine proporciona acceso a las propiedades del objeto "Línea vertical".

Declaración

   class CChartObjectVLine : public CChartObject

Título

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsLines.mqh>

Jerarquía de herencia

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectVLine

Métodos de la clase

Create

 

Create

Crea el objeto gráfico "Línea vertical"

Entrada/salida

 

virtual Type

Método virtual de identificación

