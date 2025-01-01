DocumentaçãoSeções
CChartObjectVLine

CChartObjectVLine é uma classe de acesso simplificado às propriedades do objeto gráfico "Vertical Line".

Descrição

Classe CChartObjectVLine fornece acesso às propriedades do objeto gráfico "Vertical Line".

Declaração

   class CChartObjectVLine : public CChartObject

Título

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsLines.mqh>

Hierarquia de herança

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectVLine

Métodos de classe

Create

 

Create

Cria o objeto gráfico "Vertical Line"

Entrada/saída

 

virtual Type

Método virtual de identificação

