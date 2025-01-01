CChartObjectVLine
CChartObjectVLine é uma classe de acesso simplificado às propriedades do objeto gráfico "Vertical Line".
Descrição
Classe CChartObjectVLine fornece acesso às propriedades do objeto gráfico "Vertical Line".
Declaração
|
class CChartObjectVLine : public CChartObject
Título
|
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsLines.mqh>
|
Hierarquia de herança
CChartObjectVLine
Métodos de classe
|
Create
|
|
Cria o objeto gráfico "Vertical Line"
|
Entrada/saída
|
|
virtual Type
|
Método virtual de identificação
|
Métodos herdados da classe CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
|
Métodos herdados da classe CChartObject
ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint, Save, Load
Veja também