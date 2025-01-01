DocumentazioneSezioni
CChartObjectVLine

CChartObjectVLine è una classe per l'accesso semplificato alle proprietà dell'oggetto grafico "Vertical Line"("linea verticale").

Descrizione

La Classe CChartObjectVLine fornisce l'accesso alle proprietà dell'oggetto "Vertical Line".

Dichiarazione

   class CChartObjectVLine : public CChartObject

Titolo

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsLines.mqh>

Gerarchia di ereditarietà

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectVLine

I Metodi della Classe per Gruppi

Create

 

Create

Crea l' oggetto grafico "Vertical Line"

Input/output

 

virtual Type

Metodo virtuale di identificazione

Vedi anche

Tipi di oggetti, Oggetti grafici