CChartObjectVLine

CChartObjectVLine 类用于简便地访问 "垂直线" 图形对象属性。

描述

CChartObjectVLine 类可供访问 "垂直线" 对象属性。

声明

   class CChartObjectVLine : public CChartObject

标称库文件

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsLines.mqh>

继承体系

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectVLine

类方法

创建

 

创建

创建图形对象 "垂直线"

输入/输出

 

virtual Type

标识的虚方法

参阅

对象类型, 图形对象